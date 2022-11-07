Anurag Kashyap to Play Vijay Mallya in File No 323? Here's What We Know

Anurag Kashyap is reportedly in talks for playing Vijay Mallya’s character in an upcoming film by director Karthik K. It was earlier reported that the director will be making his debut with a film based on economic fugitives of India such as Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. For the uninitiated, Karthik has worked as an associate director on filmmaker Shankar’s films such as Shivaji, Aparichit and 2.0.

Now, Pinkvilla reports that the makers of the film are in talks with Anurag Kashyap to essay the role of Mallya. According to the sources quoted by the publication, “The makers are in advanced talks with Anurag Kashyap to play the role of Vijay Mallya in the film. Director Karthik K has a certain vision to make the film on a grand scale and he will be presenting Vijay Mallya with complete flamboyance. The scale too will be big, with all the flights, charters, parties and the controversies making up for a spicy story.”

The source continued, “The idea is to revisit his controversial life and showcase his lifestyle after fleeing from India. His character will be seen living a king-size life surrounded by models, with those yacht parties, high-end cars, and lot more.”

The film is reportedly titled File No 323 and is produced by Kalol Das, Mihir Mutta, Prateebha Vyas and Vakil Khan. It is supposed to release in 2023. Talking of Anurag Kashyap, he recently directed the Taapsee Pannu film Dobaaraa. He will next produce the films One 2 One and Two Sisters and a Husband. The filmmaker also showed his acting calibre in the films Gang, Ak vs Ak, Black Friday, No Smoking, Dev.D, Ak vs Ak among others.

