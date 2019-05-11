Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Anurag Kashyap to Present Taapsee Pannu’s Tamil Film Game Over in Hindi

Taapsee Pannu has previously worked in Tamil films Aadukalam and Vandhaan Vendraan.

IANS

Updated:May 11, 2019, 9:33 AM IST
Anurag Kashyap to Present Taapsee Pannu’s Tamil Film Game Over in Hindi
Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu on the set of their 2018 film Manmarziyaan. (Image: Instagram/Taapsee Pannu)
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has come on board to present the Hindi version of 2017 Tamil-Telugu film Game Over, starring star Taapsee Pannu.

"I am very kicked about presenting this game-changing film in Hindi. This film proves yet again that the quality of filmmaking from south is just outstanding and it's great to see how Ashwin Saravanan (director) has pushed the boundaries and has made a genre-bending film, something that we all have never seen before," Kashyap said in a statement.

The film marks Taapsee's return to the Tamil film industry. She had earlier featured in Aadukalam and Vandhaan Vendraan.

The upcoming film is a thriller that unfolds inside a house. "For whatever little trust I have built in my audience for my choice of films. I am very confident that I will strengthen the belief further with Game Over," Taapsee said.

Game Over is being produced by Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment. Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment said, "Top notch film-making coupled with Taapsee Pannu's pan-Indian stature, and Anurag Kashyap coming on board to give the right amount of fine-tuning and creative intervention it requires to suit the Hindi audience, is just the perfect thing to be happening to Game Over." 

S Sashikanth of Y NOT Studios added, "When we thought about extending this experience to a wider audience, we decided to make this in Hindi as well, and Anurag Kashyap absolutely had to be the person to mentor this project in Hindi."

Game Over will be Saravanan's third film. He made his directorial debut with Nayanthara-starrer 2015 Tamil paranormal thriller Maya. His second film Iravaakaalam, starring SJ Suryah, will release soon. 

