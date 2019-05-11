English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anurag Kashyap to Present Taapsee Pannu’s Tamil Film Game Over in Hindi
Taapsee Pannu has previously worked in Tamil films Aadukalam and Vandhaan Vendraan.
Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu on the set of their 2018 film Manmarziyaan. (Image: Instagram/Taapsee Pannu)
Loading...
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has come on board to present the Hindi version of 2017 Tamil-Telugu film Game Over, starring star Taapsee Pannu.
"I am very kicked about presenting this game-changing film in Hindi. This film proves yet again that the quality of filmmaking from south is just outstanding and it's great to see how Ashwin Saravanan (director) has pushed the boundaries and has made a genre-bending film, something that we all have never seen before," Kashyap said in a statement.
The film marks Taapsee's return to the Tamil film industry. She had earlier featured in Aadukalam and Vandhaan Vendraan.
The upcoming film is a thriller that unfolds inside a house. "For whatever little trust I have built in my audience for my choice of films. I am very confident that I will strengthen the belief further with Game Over," Taapsee said.
Game Over is being produced by Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment. Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment said, "Top notch film-making coupled with Taapsee Pannu's pan-Indian stature, and Anurag Kashyap coming on board to give the right amount of fine-tuning and creative intervention it requires to suit the Hindi audience, is just the perfect thing to be happening to Game Over."
S Sashikanth of Y NOT Studios added, "When we thought about extending this experience to a wider audience, we decided to make this in Hindi as well, and Anurag Kashyap absolutely had to be the person to mentor this project in Hindi."
Game Over will be Saravanan's third film. He made his directorial debut with Nayanthara-starrer 2015 Tamil paranormal thriller Maya. His second film Iravaakaalam, starring SJ Suryah, will release soon.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
"I am very kicked about presenting this game-changing film in Hindi. This film proves yet again that the quality of filmmaking from south is just outstanding and it's great to see how Ashwin Saravanan (director) has pushed the boundaries and has made a genre-bending film, something that we all have never seen before," Kashyap said in a statement.
The film marks Taapsee's return to the Tamil film industry. She had earlier featured in Aadukalam and Vandhaan Vendraan.
The upcoming film is a thriller that unfolds inside a house. "For whatever little trust I have built in my audience for my choice of films. I am very confident that I will strengthen the belief further with Game Over," Taapsee said.
Game Over is being produced by Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment. Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment said, "Top notch film-making coupled with Taapsee Pannu's pan-Indian stature, and Anurag Kashyap coming on board to give the right amount of fine-tuning and creative intervention it requires to suit the Hindi audience, is just the perfect thing to be happening to Game Over."
S Sashikanth of Y NOT Studios added, "When we thought about extending this experience to a wider audience, we decided to make this in Hindi as well, and Anurag Kashyap absolutely had to be the person to mentor this project in Hindi."
Game Over will be Saravanan's third film. He made his directorial debut with Nayanthara-starrer 2015 Tamil paranormal thriller Maya. His second film Iravaakaalam, starring SJ Suryah, will release soon.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Super Sanskari Sarees: This Website Creates 'Rape-Proof Clothing' to Highlight Victim Shaming
- Angad Bedi Thanks Neha Dhupia for Accepting Him with Imperfections
- US Senators Accuse Amazon of Infringing Parental Consent and Privacy with Alexa
- Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
- Doctors Want Law Banning Sex Determination Tests Gone, Say Don’t Put Onus to Save Girl Child on Us
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results