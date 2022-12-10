Anurag Kashyap Told Nagraj Manjule His Film Sairat 'Destroyed Marathi Cinema', Here's Why

Anurag Kashyap is undoubtedly one of the most loved and respected directors of recent times. With a diverse filmography, the filmmaker has cemented his place in the industry. Anurag also never shoes away from speaking about what is going wrong in the industry and films in his interviews. During a recent interaction, the Gangs of Wasseypur director shared that the pan-India film trend was responsible for Bollywood ‘destroying itself.’

During a round table hosted by Galatta Plus, he said, “I was talking to Nagraj (Manjule) and I told him Sairat destroyed Marathi cinema, the success of Sairat. Because suddenly people realised there is a possibility to make so much money so they stopped making those films. Everybody wanted to emulate Sairat."

He added, “With pan-India, what is happening right now is that everybody is trying to make a pan-India film. Success will be 5-10%. Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that’s when you start heading towards disaster. That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anurag Kashyap directed Tapsee Pannu in Dobaaraa this year. His film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat was screened at the 19th edition of the Marrakech Film Festival. The film starred Alaya F and Karan Mehta. It will be released in January 2023. It is also being reported that the filmmaker has been roped in to play the role of Vijay Mallya in the film File No. 323. The film, reports suggest, is inspired by the lives of alleged Indian financial fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.

