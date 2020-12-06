Anurag Kashyap Trolls Anil Kapoor, Asks 'Where is Your Oscar?'

Actor Anil Kapoor and director Anurag Kashyap recently got into a war of words on Twitter. It started with Anil congratulating Netflix’s Delhi Crime for its international recognition. The Netflix’s series won the first International Emmy for India.

Anil tweeted, “I've said it once and I'll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah_ #WelcomeToHollywood”.

I've said it once and I'll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah_ #WelcomeToHollywood — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Reacting to the actor’s tweet, Anurag wrote, “Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha... nomination?”

Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha... nomination? 😜 https://t.co/P2ZuiPOUWP — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

To this, the actor responded, “The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega.”

And, the war goes on with Anurag writing, “Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren’t you the second choice for this film also?” And Anil reacting, “Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don’t care. Work is work. Tumhare jaise kaam dhoondte waqt baal toh nahi nochne padte. #actorlife twitter.com/anuragkashyap7…”

Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren’t you the second choice for this film also? https://t.co/7pfdatvIGr — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Here are the recent tweets:

Sir, you don’t talk about hair. Aapko toh apne baal ke dum pe roles milte hain. #BaalBaalBaloo #TheJungleLife https://t.co/b4H5CtqFYi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Sir har 40 saal purani gaadi ko vintage nahi kehte. Kuch ko khatara bhi kehte hain. #retirementcalling https://t.co/qzzX0v4lOZ pic.twitter.com/yS0cdX1yod — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Agar gaadi Race 3 ki ho toh it’s better that it stays in the garage only. #havemercy https://t.co/6dJQB0wD4d — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Anil and Anurag will be seen together in Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming Netflix film AK vs VK. In the film, Anurag kidnaps the daughter of Anil.