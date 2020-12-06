News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Anurag Kashyap Trolls Anil Kapoor, Asks 'Where is Your Oscar?'

Actor Anil Kapoor and director Anurag Kashyap recently got into a war of words on Twitter. It started with Anil congratulating Netflix’s Delhi Crime for its international recognition. The Netflix’s series won the first International Emmy for India.

Anil tweeted, “I've said it once and I'll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah_ #WelcomeToHollywood”.

Reacting to the actor’s tweet, Anurag wrote, “Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha... nomination?”

To this, the actor responded, “The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega.”

And, the war goes on with Anurag writing, “Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren’t you the second choice for this film also?” And Anil reacting, “Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don’t care. Work is work. Tumhare jaise kaam dhoondte waqt baal toh nahi nochne padte. #actorlife twitter.com/anuragkashyap7…”

Here are the recent tweets:

Meanwhile, Anil and Anurag will be seen together in Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming Netflix film AK vs VK. In the film, Anurag kidnaps the daughter of Anil.


