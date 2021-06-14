Anurag Kashyap Turns Host for Daughter Aaliyah's American Boyfriend, Offers Him Indian Food

Anurag Kashyap has recently undergone angioplasty and is on the road to recovery. His daughter Aaliyah, who studies in the US, returned back to India to be with him and has since been staying here. Her boyfriend Shane Gregoire recently joined her in Mumbai for a trip.

In Pics: Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s Romantic Moments with Her Boyfriend

Aaliyah, who regularly makes Vlogs for her YouTube channel, shared a video of time Shane spent in India. She shared that her father, Anurag, hosted them at his place. In the video, Shane is seen eating Indian food. He tastes dal, paneer and rice. Later, he also enjoys Indian fast food chole bhature, samosa, bhel puri and gol gappe with Aaliyah. Anurag sees them having oily food and says he cannot have it due to his heart problem. When Shane is eating pani puri, Anurag says “It’s an experience."

Aaliyah shared that she will be making more Vlogs based on their India trip. Meanwhile, Anurag’s next is titled Dobaara with Taapsee Pannu. He reunites with her after Manmarziyaan. In another interview, he described the film as a mix of Fritz Lang and Alfred Hitchcock’s styles. Anticipation is high on his project. Dobaara has wrapped production.

