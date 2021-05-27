Anurag Kashyap Undergoes Angioplasty After Complaining of Chest Pain

Popular movie director and producer Anurag Kashyap underwent angioplasty recently. The surgery took place at a Mumbai-based hospital over the weekend. This comes after Kashyap complained of some discomfort and decided to get it checked.

As per a report published in Mid Day, after an angiography was done some blockages were seen in Kashyap’s heart. Soon after, the director was advised to be admitted for immediate surgery at a hospital in Andheri. The news of the surgery has been confirmed by Kashyap’s spokesperson who has also mentioned that the director is recuperating. Currently, the popular director has been advised to rest for a week before he can get back to work.

Kashyap was last seen in a Netflix film titled AK vs AK. He had written dialogues, acted, and donned the hat of executive producer for the black comedy thriller movie. The film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane also starred Anil Kapoor in the lead. The supporting cast of the movie included Yogita Bihani, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Harshvardhan Kapoor. The movie was released on December 24, 2020.

He has also acted in the soon-to-be-released film Bansuri: The Flute. The movie directed by Hari Viswanath is based on Vanavillin Ambbu by Augusto.

On the directorial front, he has been working on a film, titled Dobaaraa. The movie written by Nihit Bhave stars Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Rahul Bhatt, and Saswata Chatterjee. The thriller movie also marks the third collaboration between Taapsee and Kashyap. The two of them have previously worked together in Manmarziyaan and Saand Ki Aankh.

