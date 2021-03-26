movies

Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Shares Picture from New Lingerie Shoot Despite Trolling
Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Shares Picture from New Lingerie Shoot Despite Trolling

credit - Aaliyah Kashyap Instagram

Aaliyah Kashyap recently posted a picture of herself in lingerie on Instagram. She was earlier massively trolled for sharing a similar picture.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap recently posted a picture of herself in lingerie on Instagram. She also shared a video on Youtube.

Aaliyah, who was earlier massively trolled for posting a similar picture, had taken to Instagram and written that she got ‘degrading and disgusting comments’ on the post, which was a part of a promotional campaign for lingerie brand.

She had written, “The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health. Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments. I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my instagram. I have tried to ignore the harassment and shrug it off but the truth is that we need to speak about it because these kind of comments contribute to the rape culture that affects all women in India (and the rest of the world) in one way or the other."

However, this time the actress was lauded for her courage by her fans. They were impressed that she did not back down because of trolls. “Here before any of the haters say anything! Aaliyah can wear whatever she wants, she doesn’t need your permission and especially not your judgement. Just be supportive of other people and you’ll realise the world is a much better place to live in

first published:March 26, 2021, 12:06 IST