Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah Shares a Heartfelt Note on First Anniversary with Beau

Film director and producer Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap completed one year of togetherness with her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire on June 15. Aaliyah took to her Instagram handle and penned a long heartfelt note for her boyfriend. She also made a montage of precious moments she has spent with him. Sharing a montage of their moments, Aaliyah wrote they were the best 365 days of her life.

Calling Gregoire her ‘best friend’, Aaliyah thanked him for loving her ‘unconditionally’ and in ‘a love like no other.’

Minutes after she shared the video, Aaliyah’s fans and close friends flooded the comment section with lovable messages for the young couple. Aaliyah’s good friend Ananya Panday was also spotted all hearts in the post.

Aaliyah and her beau Gregoire are currently in Mumbai for a holiday and are spending quality time at Anurag’s residence. A few days back, she shared a video on her YouTube channel where she informed that it was the first time Gregoire had visited India.

Aaliyah is an influencer and shares her life updates on social media through vlogs. She often shares loved-up pictures with Gregoire as well.

About her boyfriend, Aaliyah had once revealed on her YouTube chancel that she met him on a dating app. Aaliyah then informed that she had made the first move on Gregoire. She disclosed that they had first met after talking over the phone for two months.

For the unversed, Aaliyah is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag and his first wife Aarti Bajaj. Anurag and Aarti had tied the knot in 1997, however, the couple got divorced in 2009. Despite the separation, both continued to maintain cordial relations with each other.

In 2013, the director married actress Kalki Koechlin. But his second marriage too didn’t last for long and they got separated in 2015.

