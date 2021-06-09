Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Alerts Fans About Her Fake Profile On Dating App

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is quite popular in cyberspace. She is a known social media influencer who keeps entertaining her fans with some engaging stuff. Her Instagram page is loaded with her photos. She is also often seen sharing photos and videos of her boyfriend Shane Gregoire, an American entrepreneur.

She has been quite vocal about her relationship. That is why it is strange to find her profile on a dating app.

Recently, Aaliyah took to Instagram Stories to alert everyone that there is a fake profile of her on a dating app, OkCupid. She posted a screenshot of the profile and wrote that many people had told her about it. She informed her fans that this profile does not belong to her and urged everyone to report and block it.

The star kid’s fake account summary states that she is the daughter of the director who is famous for directing the Gangs of Wasseypur series and other movies. Further, it reads that she has made an account on the dating app in order to meet some people “outside the film industry”. It adds that those interested can message her on Telegram. The username of the Telegram account is also mentioned in the summary.

Recently, Aaliyah uploaded a video on her YouTube channel in which she opened up about her relationship with Gregoire. She revealed that the two talked for about two months before meeting in person. Further, she told her viewers that their first kiss was awkward as she was nervous and her beau wasn’t making the move because he thought she would feel uncomfortable. So, she made the “first move” when they were in the middle of a discussion.

The diva shares a close relationship with her father and his ex-wife Aarti Bajaj. Once during an interview, when Anurag was asked about his reaction if his daughter wanted to enter Bollywood, he assured that he would have no objection since she is an adult.

However, he clarified that she will have to struggle on her own if she wants to be an actor. He maintained that Aaliyah is quite “urban” and she would never fit into the roles he writes.

