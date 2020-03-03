English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
2-MIN READ

'Anurag Ne Prerna Ko Kyu Mara': Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fans Compare the Show with Baahubali

There is a new twist in Ekta Kapoor's family drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It seems that the show's lead character Anurag has killed another lead character Prerna.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
One of Ekta Kapoor's most talked about show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has been making news recently owing to its unexpected twist in the tale of Anurag Killing Prerna. Fans of the show had never expected such a tumultuous turn of events on their favourite characters.

The show’s storyline has consistently kept audiences on the edge of their seats and with Anurag killing Prerna, fans have been flooding social media with diverse theories on why would have Anurag killed Prerna?

Netizens have been shocked with the developments that they have compared it to the betrayal of Katappa killing Bahubali! A creative depicting the same has been trending on social media with the hashtag #AnuNePreKoKyonMaara

Viewers are now waiting with bated breath to know the motive behind this act and what will happen next. There are so many questions like-- Who is the real villain? Is this a ploy by Komolika? Is this the death of Anurag & Prerna as a couple on television or this just another bend in the road?

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Karan Singh Grover, who plays Mr Bajaj on the show confirmed that he will be returning on the show.

Karan, 38, told Mumbai Mirror, "The makers had informed me that Bajaj will be re-entering, but I don't know when."

"As long as Mr Bajaj is alive, Prerna will be, too. Before leaving, Mr Bajaj had told her that he will return whenever she needs him. Now, he is back when she is in trouble. He obviously loves her," he added.

