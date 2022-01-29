Anusha Dandekar Flaunts Her Curves In A Thong Bikini, Sets Internet On Fire | Watch Video

Anusha Dandekar raised temperatures on Saturday evening, when she posted a video in a thong bikini on Instagram. The video jockey (VJ), in what seems to be a throwback video, was seen entering a swimming pool in Dubai. Anusha posted the video with the song Bootylicious by American girl group Destiny’s Child playing as the background.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur and television personality wrote “I think you’re ready… #filterfree culture all the way!" as the caption for the video, with some emoticons.

Anusha shares glimpses of her life on social media, with photos and videos of her lazying, posing, vacationing and partying with family and friends. Just recently, Anusha rang in her 40th birthday with her family and close friends at a scenic getaway. The model shared pictures from her birthday celebration on Instagram. Anusha was joined by sister Shibani Dandekar and close friend Rhea Chakraborty for the occasion.

Anusha was also in the news a couple of months back when there were rumours of her entering reality show Bigg Boss. The fifteenth season of the show, which has its finale on Sunday, has her former boyfriend Karan Kundrra as one of the participants. Anusha and Karan had a rather ugly breakup last year, with their split becoming a major topic of discussion on social media.

Anusha, however, had denied that she would be going inside the Bigg Boss House. During an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, Anusha was asked if she “got offered Bigg Boss 15". In response, the actress wrote a lengthy message. Anusha stated that she will never do Bigg Boss since it is “not her thing". She also stated that the producers never approached her since they already knew that Anusha’s reaction will be a “no".

