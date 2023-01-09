Anusha Dandekar Gives a Glimpse of Her, Farhan Akhtar's Pre Birthday Bash Featuring Shibani, Rhea, Others

It's a gala day for model-actress Anusha Dandekar as she turns 41 today. She shares her birthday with her brother-in-law Farhan Akhtar, who is married to Shibani Dandekar. He turns 49 today. This called for a double celebration. Anusha took to her Instagram Stories and shared a slew of pictures showcasing glimpses of her and Farhan's pre-birthday celebrations featuring a few members of her family members and close friends. In one of the pictures from her Instagram stories which has now disappeared, Anusha Dandekar looks stunning in an all-black ensemble and is seen posing with her sisters Shibani and Apeksha. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Sisters for life," (with three white heart emojis).

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, a friend of the Dandekar sisters, also attended the bash. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared the picture of Anusha Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar cutting cakes. In the now-disappeared picture, the two are seen performing the cake-cutting ceremony at their pre-birthday bash. Farhan looks dapper in a black blazer which he wore over a t-shirt and teamed up with a black hat.

About last night. #RheaChakraborty at Anusha Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's pre birthday party pic.twitter.com/snXGPfeRD8— Abhay (@Ab_hai24) January 8, 2023

“Birthday twins. Happy happy Anusha and Farhan," she wrote while captioning the picture. Anusha reposted her story with three white heart emojis.

Wishing the birthday girl, Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of herself with Anusha Dandekar from the party. In the picture, the two are seen posing together in a stylish way donning all-black outfits. Captioning the picture, Rhea wrote, “Happy Birthday my sweet Anusha Dandekar. Shine on.” Reposting the Story, Anusha wrote, “Thank you my rabbit," (with a white heart emoji). The Story has now disappeared.

Another picture features Anusha with Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Ritik Bhasin. Ritik took to his Instagram Stories and posted a picture from the bash wishing the actress. He added a Happy Birthday sticker to the picture. “Thank you Ritik" (with a white heart emoji), Anusha wrote while reposting the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anusha Dandekar began her career in the entertainment industry as an anchor in MTV's House of Style and later hosted several shows. In 2003, she made her Bollywood debut in Mumbai Matinee. She also appeared in the film Viruddh, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, and John Abraham. She was seen in Harsh Vardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero in a dance number. She was also the host of MTV's Supermodel of the Year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here