Anusha Dandekar Officiates Wedding of Her Friends in Sydney, See Photos

Anusha Dandekar and her sister, Shibani Dandekar Akhtar were in Sydney, Australia to attend a friend’s wedding. Recently, taking to Instagram, Anusha shared a slew of picture-perfect moments stating that she had the honor of officiating the wedding ceremony of her friend, Joel Peisley who got married to Sean Byrnes. Shibani too had shared a photo previously that stated that she was assigned the ‘best lady’ duties.

The photos captured the raw emotions and gave us a glimpse of the bond shared between the people as they posed candidly. In one of the photos, Anusha can be seen posing with the grooms Joel and Sean, and the trio are giving big smiles for the camera. In another one, she uploaded a group photo where the six of them are walking holding hands with each other and looking at the grooms as they look excited and happy.

She penned an emotional caption for the post which read, “I clearly Love Love and was so very happy to celebrate these two Angels. They gave me an absolute honor and asked me to officiate their wedding ceremony! Yes, I cried! So basically I fake married them till they signed legit legal papers! Major!”

The grooms- Joel and Sean – were dressed in tuxedos with bows, with Joel opting for a white blazer and Sean opting for a black blazer. Anusha looked ravishing in a sequinned drape saree with floral prints. She opted to wear a statement necklace with matching earrings. She went for minimal makeup.

Sister Shibani wrote in the comments section, “Best day ever”, while Joel commented on Anusha's post, “Love you! Thank you for doing this for us. The honor was all ours.” The comment section was filled with love for the grooms and for Anusha. Users dropped comments like “where is the video? We want to see you officiating their marriage” and “I love your look.”

Anusha was styled by Khyati Busa. The outfit is from the shelves of Label D by Dimple Shroff. Her jewelry is from Curio Cottage.

Previously Shibani had also posted a photo with the grooms and captioned it with – “Here's to the most beautiful couple I know, to you and your love and the lifetime of memories you will create together. May your dance of life be filled with love, fun friendship and many many buckets of KFC love you both so much Joel Peisley and Sean Byrnes.”

Which photo did you like the most from this wedding album?

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here