Anusha Dandekar on How She Dealt with Her Breakup with Karan Kundra

Anusha Dandekar recently did #AskMe session on Instagram. During the session, a fan asked her about how she dealt with the break-up with Karan Kundra, whom she dated for several years.

Anusha replied, “You know, I wasn’t torn from the inside, I was more shocked & disappointed in what I had accepted all these years. When I stepped away and saw the reality of what was going on …how much self love and self respect I had allowed myself to lose… I really broke my own heart…if that makes sense."

Another fan asked her if she has found love again. To this, she said, “Falling in love with me and finding someone who will make me ugly laugh like this hahaha, and also be HONEST, loyal and not afraid of a real woman."

Anusha and Karan’s long-term relationship ended last year. The former had spoken about the same of social media.

Meanwhile, actor Jason Shah has confirmed dating Anusha in a recent interview. He told ETimes TV, “We have been dating for a while and life has been beautiful with her. We haven’t thought of marriage but I can say that I am falling in love with her."

