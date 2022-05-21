Anusha Dandekar Poses in Just a Hat for Ad Shoot, Sets Temperature Soaring; See Pic

India might already be under the grip of a heatwave, but looks like Bollywood star and VJ Anusha Dandekar has decided to raise the temperature even higher. The actress, who was last hosting Supermodel of the Year, has now posted pictures and videos from her recent photoshoot! What’s interesting is the fact that she decided to go topless for it, and can be seen posing with just a hat.

Anusha is be endorsing her own brand of sunscreen. Covering herself with a big hat, Anusha posed with the sunscreen. Needless to say, she looked absolutely gorgeous and pulled it off with élan. Anusha also captioned the post with a hat emoji. Check out the post here:

The post, as can be expected, received mixed reaction. One user wrote, “Gorgeous shot my dear..vjanusha..😘😘😘😘♥️♥️💋💋💋👌👌👌👌👌Good work and Good job.” Comments like ‘beautiful’ and ‘gorgeous’ were also seen in abundance. There were also negative comments. A fan wrote, “I’m sorry but actual product is not at all highlighted.” Another joked, “I thought it is earring” Many criticised her for posing topless. On person commented, “Where is the point between nudity and Product advertisement…?” Another wrote, “Tbh I like you this is why I have a suggestion for u: start promoting products in other ways too 🙂 getting naked always isnt that necessary bec when people come and see, they will not give much attention to the product. Again just a suggestion “

Talking about the sunscreen from her brand Brown Skin Beauty, she wrote in another post, “I put my heart and soul into wanting to create the PERFECT & BEST sunscreen ever… and it’s finally happened. I’m so beyond proud of it and can’t wait for you to try. I called it sunLIT coz it truly is!

You can Pre-Order now by clicking the link in my Bio. I promise this is the BEST you’ll ever try! Thankyou for your love always, love you, Anusha and @brownskinbeautyofficial ☀️💛☀️

Anusha had, some months back, set the internet on fire with her bikini pictures. She had captioned one post as, “This Woman’s day is probably my most special… I really feel like I’m coming into my own. Calmer (sometimes, unless you are really close to me then not yet haha) more sure of who I am, less people pleasing and more self loving. Stronger, happier and basically my fearless younger self with much more knowledge. People think the worst insult is to call me old, I am older and I love being who I am and looking and feeling how I do! The most incredible and constant compliment I get is that I inspire You, it’s huge to know and feel that I can help someone someway… oh and may we always help animals always. That’s just my thoughts today. I’ve come a long way and I really embrace each one of me in each year I have lived and I wouldn’t want to do it any other way than being a WOMAN! Happy Woman’s day to all of you Beauties!”

