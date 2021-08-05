Anusha Dandekar Quashes False Reports of Her Participation in Bigg Boss OTT

Model and TV presenter Anusha Dandekar on Thursday took to Instagram Stories to share a video, wherein she refuted rumours of her participation in Bigg Boss OTT. “I am noooot going on Bigg Boss! Please stop writing about it (sic)," she wrote alongside the video.

Anushka is currently filming with Malaika Arora and Milind Soman for second season of fashion reality show Supermodel of the Year. She earlier shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets. She also shared a picture from the stage, as well as a selfie. In the selfie, Malaika can be seen in a sequined animal print dress. Milind, on the other hand, could be seen in a black leather suit. Anusha captioned the selfie, “Hey Hey M&M".

Meanwhile, Anusha recently made headlines after her public split with actor Karan Kundra. She was last seen in the first season of Supermodel of the Year.

On the other hand, Malaika was last seen as a judge in India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. Milind was last seen in the OTT series Paurashpur and will be next seen in Four More Shots Please! season 2.

