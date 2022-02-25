Anusha Dandekar Pens Heart-Warming Note for Mom; Shares Unseen Photos from Sister Shibani’s Wedding

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was a celebratory event for the families as well as their friends. The two tied the knot on February 19, in Khandala. Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar too had a great time during the mega event. While the much-in-love couple has shared many pictures from their wedding, Anusha on Friday, took to Instagram and treated fans to some unseen pictures from the extravaganza. The post was specially dedicated to her mother.

The 40-year-old actress also penned a sweet note for her mother praising her ‘generous, kind and caring’ nature. In the pictures posted by Anusha, we can see, Anusha with her sister Apeksha and their mother Sulabha wearing a saree in a pink pastel shade. As we scroll through the photos, we see Shibani and Farhan as they goof around and enjoy their time with family. Rhea Chakraborty, Karishma Naina Sharma and others are also visible.

Taking to the captions, Anusha wrote, “To the Muma of all Muma’s, to all the babies you love, big, small, fur or far Everyone gravitates towards you because you are by far the greatest, most generous, kind and caring of them all I love you Mumaaaaa.”

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, fans started showering love on the newlyweds and praised the adorable family pictures. While one fan wrote, “You all are super amazing … Nd super cutee,” another chimed in writing, “She’s the prettiest ! The Mumma.” One social media user noted, “

pretty mumma pretty daughters.!”

Farhan and Shibani’s wedding festivities kickstarted on February 17. It saw Shibani’s girl squad including sisters Anusha Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar and close friend Rhea Chakraborty dance for the bride-to-be to the tunes of Mehendi lagake rakhna. Looking pretty in Payal Singhal signature styles, the girl squad along with the bride-to-be danced the night away.

Speaking about Anusha, she is a renowned anchor, actress, and singer. She has hosted several shows such as House of Style, MTV Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, MTV News and MTV Love School. Anusha made her acting debut in Bollywood in 2003 with Mumbai Matinee. She was also seen in 2005 released Viruddh. Anusha is also a judge on Supermodel of the Year. She is in a relationship with Jason Shah.

