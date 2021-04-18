Anusha Dandekar Responds to Karan Kundrra's Claims on Break up: Sad How People Believe Their Lies

VJ Anusha Dandekar and actor Karan Kundrra have called it quits between them after being in three-year-long relationship. It was not long ago that Anusha shared a long note on Instagram confirming the news of her break-up with Karan. She stated that Karan “cheated and lied to” her and owed her an apology. After Anusha opened up about her break-up with Karan, news of her being in a new relationship with actor Jason Shah started doing rounds on the internet. While Anusha’s post-breakup experience seems sour, Karan recently shared his side of the story.

In a conversation with ETimes, Karan Kundrra said that he not only respects the relationship but also Anusha and her family. “I have remained silent out of respect for the relationship and I would like to keep it that way. At this point, I am also thinking about two families. I, too, can turn around and say a lot of things, but that’s not me. What she shared was her perspective,” he said.

“Why hasn’t any other person, who I have been in a relationship with, ever accused me of something as serious as this?” he further shared.

Now, Anusha has clapped back at Karan for his claims. She took to social media and shared a post in which she said, “People who are mad at you for speaking the truth are those people who are living a lie."

She captioned her post, “I woke up like this… and I may not be a lot of things but the one thing I am is honest."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)

On the work front, Karan has bagged a crucial role in the popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here