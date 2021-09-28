Anusha Dandekar Reveals 'Direct Reason' for Breakup from Karan Kundrra: 'We Deserve More Honesty'

VJ Anusha Dandekar and actor Karan Kundrra parted ways in 2020 after being in three-year-long relationship. It was not long ago that Anusha shared a long note on Instagram confirming the news of her break-up with Karan. She indirectly stated that Karan “cheated and lied to" her and owed her an apology.

During an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram on Sunday when a user asked her: “Please, I want to know the direct reason for your break up if you can tell it." To this, Anusha Dandekar replied: “We deserve more honesty, love and happiness…and it starts with self-love. So, I chose me. That’s it."

Anusha Dandekar Responds to Karan Kundrra’s Claims on Break up: Sad How People Believe Their Lies

After Anusha opened up about her break-up with Karan, news of her being in a new relationship with actor Jason Shah started doing rounds on the internet. While Anusha’s post-breakup experience seems sour, Karan recently shared his side of the story.

In a conversation with ETimes, Karan Kundrra said that he not only respects the relationship but also Anusha and her family. “I have remained silent out of respect for the relationship and I would like to keep it that way. At this point, I am also thinking about two families. I, too, can turn around and say a lot of things, but that’s not me. What she shared was her perspective,” he said. “Why hasn’t any other person, who I have been in a relationship with, ever accused me of something as serious as this?” he further shared.

On the work front, Anusha has hosted shows like MTV Teen Divas, India’s Next Top Model, Rock On, Love School and MTV Supermodel Of The Year among others. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, is set to participate in Bigg Boss 15.

