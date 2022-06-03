Anusha Dandekar Welcomes Baby Girl; Shares First Pictures With Her 'Angel'

Bollywood star and VJ Anusha Dandekar took to social media on Friday and shared that she has welcomed a baby girl. The actress addressed her baby girl as an ‘angel’ and revealed that she has been named Sahara. “I finally have a little girl I can call my own… introducing this Angel of mine, Sahara… the ultimate love of my life. Monster and Gangsta and I are going to look after you, spoil you and protect you forever and always! ✨💕✨ I Love you baby girl, your Mummy!” the caption read. However, Anushka is yet to share more details about her baby girl.

Anusha also dropped a series of adorable pictures and videos with her daughter. In one of the pictures, Anusha can be seen looking into her angel’s eyes as she holds her in her arms. In another video, the mother-daughter duo can be seen playing with each other.

Fans and friends were quick to flood the comment section with wishes. “Congratulations darling,” wrote actress Karishma Tanna and dropped a red heart emoji. “So cute. lots of love & blessings for little princess,” another comment read.

Check out the pictures shared by Anusha Dandekar here:

The actress who hosted Supermodel of the Year, often drops her stunning pictures on social media. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her photoshoot in which she was seen endorsing her own brand of sunscreen. In the pictures, the actress was seen covering herself with a big hat. Needless to say, she looked absolutely gorgeous. Anusha also captioned the post with a hat emoji.

On Women’s day this year, Anusha dropped her bikini pictures and shared an inspiring note. “This Woman’s day is probably my most special… I really feel like I’m coming into my own. Calmer (sometimes, unless you are really close to me then not yet haha) more sure of who I am, less people pleasing and more self-loving. Stronger, happier and basically my fearless younger self with much more knowledge. People think the worst insult is to call me old, I am older and I love being who I am and looking and feeling how I do!” a part of her post read.

