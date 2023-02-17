Anusha Dandekar’s Chequered Swimsuit Pic Has Us Longing for Tropical Vacation

Anusha Dandekar is a very prominent name in the entertainment industry and has been a part of numerous Telly shows. She is a popular television host and model and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her style statement. Anusha keeps her fans updated on her personal and professional life through her social media handle. Anusha often serves gorgeous looks and her Instagram posts are proof that she can nail any outfit effortlessly.

During her recent vacation, Anusha Dandekar preferred sticking to the classy bikini. She wore a jaw-dropping black and white printed bikini set for a beach outing. Her checked strapless two-piece swimwear looked absolutely amazing. With her recent outing pics, the actress gave all of us yet another reason to start booking our warm-weather travel plans ASAP.

Well, this isn’t the first time the diva has left us swooning with her bikini photo.Here’s another set of pictures showing the diva in a multi-coloured bikini. Her halter-neck bikini top showed sparkling sequins that brought an extra edge to her OOTD. Without going overboard with the makeup, Anusha wore her messy hair open.

Anusha’s timeline is full of fashionable pics. Look how Anusha Dandekar rocked a stunning beach look. She tried a chic white co-ord set, making a graceful appearance. Her outfit consisted of a crop top with wide straps and matching shorts. She wore nude makeup and left her mane open in beachy waves.

And if your are taking some fashion inspo from the stunning diva, her wardrobe isn’t all about bikinis. In the pics below, she picked a lacy off-white bralette with light blue denim shorts and was good to go. The beauty styled her silky mane in curls that ultimately, worked as a great accompaniment to her breathtaking look. With highlighted cheeks, shimmery eyelids and magenta lips, she completed her appearance.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anusha Dandekar started her career in the entertainment industry as an anchor in MTV’s House of Style and hosted several shows. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Mumbai Matinee. She also starred in a film titled Viruddh, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, and John Abraham. She was seen in a dance number in Harsh Vardhan Kapoor-starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. She also hosted MTV’s Supermodel of the Year.

