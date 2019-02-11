Anusha Dandekar’s Sister Apeksha Dandekar Marries Actor Abhishek Sharma, See Pics
Apeksha Dandekar and Abhishek Sharma got engaged last December.
Apeksha Dandekar with her elder sister Anusha Dandekar. (Image: Instagram/Anusha Dandekar)
Several celebrities, including Karan Kundra, Aditi Singh Sharma, Bhumika Gurung and Indraneil Sengupta, attended the Hindu wedding. The couple reportedly got engaged last December.
Anusha took to Instagram to share a picture with Apeksha. In a heartfelt note alongside, she wrote, “We woke up like this... obviously... hehee... My baby sis is getting MARRIED TODAY! I can’t believe it’s real. No matter how big she gets she’s still a little baby for me. And this is the last pic I’ll have of her as a Dandekar & my baby, till she’s someone else’s...
“@imabhishek22 I couldn’t think of a better human to come into her life & make her so happy. Goosi you deserve nothing less than the best! You are truly the most beautiful, kindest, most loving soul, I wish to be more like you everyday. Abhi you are everything and more, so proud to call you my brother! I love you both so much and even though I’m sad Goosi that we won’t share a last name anymore, I’m so happy you’ll be sharing it with Mr Sharma! The soon to be Mr and Mrs Sharma! ❤️❤️”
Shibani also shared a photo of all the three sisters. “Our baby goose is getting hitched today! Wishing you so much magic and laughter my @apekshadandekar@imabhishek22 is a sweetheart !! Total dude..love my new brother and i’m sure that together you will make a wonderful life for yourselves!
“So blessed to have such a beautiful soul as a baby sister and so proud of the woman you are! Have the best day ever Mrs (soon to be) Sharma ❤️ but forever our little monster! Love you to the moon and back,” she captioned it.
Bhumika Gurung, who plays the lead in Nimki Mukhiya, also shared a photo of the happy couple on Instagram.
