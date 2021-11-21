Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal Sangeet: Bride Looks Radiant; Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor Dazzle at Function

Actor Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are all set to tie the knot on Sunday, (November 21). The couple celebrated their sangeet function on Saturday evening, which was attended by Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Vaani Kapoor, Aly Goni, Arslan Goni, Sussanne Khan, Krystle D’souza, and others.

Many photos and videos from the event are going viral on social media. Aditya and Anushka posed for the photographers stationed outside the venue. Anushka stunned in a red saree with sequins all over while Aditya looked dapper in a black outfit with silver embellishments.

Alia Bhatt opted for a yellow lehenga and Vaani donned a pastel green one and posed for the paparazzi. Poonam Dhillon came with her son Anmol Thakeria. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan arrived in a white and orange lehenga.

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

On Friday, Anushka and Aditya celebrated their Mehendi function, which was attended by Alia Bhatt, Krystle D’souza, Athiya Shetty and others. A video from the ceremony is going viral, in which Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor and Athiya Shetty can be seen dancing their hearts out. The video also has glimpses of sister of the bride Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is also an actress.

Aditya proposed to Anushka in Paris in October 2019. The couple recently spoke to Bombay Times about their wedding plans and said, “We wanted to get married sooner, but then we waited for the pandemic to get over. I used to live in Bandra earlier, but after my father passed away in the pandemic, I found an apartment in Anushka’s building, so my mother and I will be close to Anushka’s parents in Andheri,” Aditya said.

