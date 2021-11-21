Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal Wedding: Baraat Arrives, With Guests Krystle D'souza, Athiya Shetty

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal will be tying the knot today, November 21 and the groom looks as handsome as ever at his baarat. The groom can be seen wearing a gorgeous light yellow sherwani with intricate embroidery work. He wears a matching turban with a pin attached to it. In the photos, he can be seen dancing with his close friends and family. One of the photos also sees the actor’s friends lift him up on their shoulders.

A video uploaded by Bollywood paparazzo also gave a glimpse of the beautiful bride. For her big day, she donned a lilac lehenga with silver jewellery.

Several actors like Neena Gupta, Sussane Khan, Arslan Goni, Krystle D’Souza and Athiya Shetty were clicked attending the wedding.

Meanwhile, Anushka and Aditya hosted a grand sangeet in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Attending the party were stars such as Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Bhagyashree, her son Abhimanyu Dassani, Anu Malik, Gulshan Grover, and Krystle D’souza. Alia, who is Anushka and her sister Akansha Ranjan’s best friend, also performed with the bride squad at the function. She also had a pre-wedding bash on Friday, attended by Alia Bhatt as well. Videos and pictures from the party showed Alia, Athiya Shetty, and others dancing together to peppy music in ethnic outfits.

Anushka Ranjan is known for films such as Wedding Pullav and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Aditya has starred in Tum Bin 2, Student Of The Year 2, and Indoo Ki Jawaani.

