Anushka Sharma, Amazon Prime Videos Get Court Notice Over 'Paatal Lok'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Amazon Prime Videos on Monday got a notice from the Punjab and Haryana High Court on a petition saying the web series 'Paatal Lok' had defamed the Sikh community.

The notice of motion was issued to the Union of India and 15 other respondents by the bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi.

The petitioner has objections to episode number three on "A History of Violence" that was set in a village in Punjab.

"The respondents have purposely and maliciously within intent of creating communal disharmony and caste based clashes have shown two communities in a bad light," said petitioner-advocate Gurdeepinder Singh Dhillon.

