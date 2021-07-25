Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty Hang Out Together in the UK?

Actress Athiya Shetty, who is rumoured to accompany cricketer KL Rahul on the World Test Championship tour in the UK, recently hinted at hanging out with actress Anushka Sharma, who is also in the UK with her daughter Vamika as husband, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli fulfills his professional commitments.

Athiya took to Instagram and shared a new picture of hers posing by the edge of the bridge, with the River Wear flowing in the background. While Anushka shared a picture of the River Wear clicked from a bridge around the Romanesque Durham Cathedral and Norman Durham Castle in England on Instagram Stories.

Another picture shared by Athiya on Instagram Stories is from a street. Anushka posted a similar picture from a street surrounded by beautiful modern bungalows.

Meanwhile, Athiya is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Hero, co-starring newcomer Sooraj Pancholi. Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, in which she worked with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

