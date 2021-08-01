Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty Share Prettiest Pictures From London

Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty have formed bond and have been hanging out in London. Anushka is in the city accompanying her husband Virat Kohli as the Indian cricket team will play a test series there against England. On the other hand, Athiya is on a vacation with her brother Ahan Shetty. Apart from that, Athiya’s rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul is also the part of the cricket team. Earlier, Anushka had shared pictures of herself and gave the Mubarakaan actress photo-credits. On Sunday, too the actors took to their respective social media handles to share pictures from London.

Anushka took to the social media app and shared and shared a series of pictures where she could be seen walking around the English country-side. She captioned the post with three butterflies. She wore a black top, boyfriend jeans and gold jewellery.

Athiya, on the other hand, shared a picture of herself looking out of a window and wrote, “hate goodbyes." She could be seen wearing white and blue pin-striped shirt.

Recently, Anushka also shared a group picture where members of the Indian cricket team, along with Virat Kohli, Athiya and KL Rahul could be spotted together. She captioned it, “Dur’hum’ saath saath hai."

Previously Anushka had shared pictures of herself walking around the streets of London and gave Athiya the photo-credits. “10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way @athiyashetty," she wrote.

On the work front, Anushka has taken a break from the silver screen. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has also produced critically acclaimed show Paatal Lok and film Bulbbul via her production company Clean Slate Filmz. She has two projects in the pipeline as a producer, Netflix series Mai and Anvita Dutt’s Qala.

On the other hand, Athiya made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero alongside, Suraj Pancholi. She was last seen in the comedy film Motichoor Chaknachoor, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress is yet to announce her next project.

