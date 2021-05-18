Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza Share NCW Helpline Numbers For Pregnant Women

The nation is currently fighting the second wave of COVID-19. Celebrities from all walks of life are doing their bit to spread awareness and requesting people to take necessary precautions. Joining the bandwagon is actress Anushka Sharma who welcomed her first child with India captain Virat Kohli earlier this year.

Through the Instagram Stories, Anushka spoke about National Commission for Women’s (NCW) “Happy To Help” initiative for expectant mothers who are struggling to get proper medical aid due to the pandemic.

Mom-to-be Dia also spread the word via Instagram Stories.

Dia is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. The couple tied the nuptial knot in the month of February.On Monday, Dia shared a piece of advice about COVID-19 vaccination with all the expecting mothers. The actress said that she has been advised by the doctors to not take the jab as it has not been clinically tested on pregnant women.

This is really important. Must read and also note that none of the vaccinations currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant and lactating mothers. My doctor says we cannot take these vaccines until required clinical trials have been done. https://t.co/eDtccY54Z1— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 16, 2021

Dia announced the news of her pregnancy last month. At that time, she was holidaying with Vaibhav in the Maldives. In the picture shared on the photo and video sharing platform, Dia looked every bit gorgeous as she posed with the baby bump. In the caption, Dia said that she is blessed to "cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb". Along with the caption, she also gave credit to the loving husband for capturing the perfect moment.

Dia was last seen in Thappad. The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, features Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati in crucial roles.Kumud Mishara, Ratna Pathak Shah, Maya Sarao, Tanvi Azmi were also part of the project.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here