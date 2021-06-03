Anushka Sharma and Vamika Accompany Virat Kohli to England for WTC Final, See Pics

Anushka Sharma, who is currently on a break from films, has accompanied her husband, cricket star Virat Kohli and Team India to England for World Test Championship (WTC). The actress was clicked at the airport. She was carrying her baby daughter Vamika in a chest baby carrier. The actress often gets photographed with her daughter whenever she accompanies her husband on his cricket tours.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She is currently producing Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s debut film ‘Qala’, to be streamed on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Virat returned to Mumbai after this year’s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended mid-way. After the IPL was deferred, Virat and Anushka started a public campaign to raise funds, keeping the country’s medical situation in mind.

The campaign received over Rs 11.3 crore in donation, more than the initial target, making the couple feel “overwhelmed” by the support. “Words fall short to express how overwhelmed we feel to have exceeded our target not once, but twice, thanks to each one of you,” the 32-year-old cricketer said on Instagram where he shared the news.

