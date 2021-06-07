Anushka Sharma and Vamika Look Totally Adorable in Unseen Throwback Pic

The bromance of Royal Challengers Bangalore's players Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers is widely known. Ever since the two RCB stalwarts came on board the team, they share an intimate friendship. But it came as a pleasant surprise that the star wives of these two massive cricketers too have developed a great bond with each other. Actress Anushka Sharma and Danielle de Villiers -an entrepreneur — not only share a great friendship, but they are also seen hanging out together on occasions. And this was evident in Danielle’s recent post on social media.

Recently, Danielle conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. When one of the users asked her whether she hangs out with Anushka, she posted her picture with the actress and heaped praises on her. Danielle appreciated Anushka for being one of the loveliest and most kind-hearted people she has ever met. She wroteas they don't live in the same country, they don’t hangout together much, but if they have had a chance, the duo would definitely have.

Both the doting mothers looked adorable in the picture carrying their kids while posing for the camera. Anushka had a cheeky smile with Vamika in a carrier. Both were seen observing covid precations as they sported masks and transparent shields.

On June 2, celebrity couple Virat and Anushka were papped at the airport as the Indian cricket team was leaving for England for the World Test Championship. Anushka was holding daughter Vamika, while the shutterbugs were keen to get the first look of the baby girl at the airport.

The couple is very protective about revealing their baby’s face in media. Sometime back, when Virat was asked when they will reveal the pictures of Vamika on social media, the skipper revealed that they have decided as a couple to not expose their child to social media before she has an understanding of what this paltform isand can make her own choice.

The team has landed in Southampton and currently quarantining as well as training for the tournament. The team would play the much-awaited inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand on June 18 at Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

