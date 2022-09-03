Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Buy A Luxurious Farmhouse In Alibaug

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband, Virat Kohli, are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. From going on holidays to coming up with adorable appreciation posts, the two are couple goals.

And, now, the two have reportedly purchased a luxury farmhouse in Alibaug worth 19 crores on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

According to ETimes source, a deposit of one crore and fifteen lakhs has already been made. Vikas Kohli, Virat’s brother, completed the transaction on Tuesday, a day before Ganpati puja. Samira Habitats, a real estate company, has handled the sale.

The power duo is known as Virushka among admirers. Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is currently in Dubai for Asia Cup 2022. Team India will once again meet Pakistan. This time, in the round of Super 4. The match will be played at 7:30 pm on Sunday.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently busy with the sports biopic of Jhulan Goswami, Chakda Xpress. Anushka has also shared some BTS moments from the shooting sets. “Here’s a glimpse into the Chakda ‘Xpress journey with our earnest director,” she wrote along with the post.

Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy. With this film, Anushka will return to the big screen. Her last outing was in 2018 opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. It is also her first movie after welcoming her daughter Vamika.

At the time of announcing the film, Anushka Sharma had said, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

Chakda Xpress will release on Netflix.

