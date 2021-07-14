Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Fans Spot Vamika in AB De Villiers' Wife's Instagram Photo

On July 11, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated the six-month birthday of their daughter Vamika. The trio has been in the UK since May for the England tour of Team India. While Virushka’s little bundle of joy just completed six months, an unseen photo of her has been going viral on social media. It so happened that back in May, AB de Villiers’ wife Danielle had shared a cute photo of her newborn daughter Yente, and her “first friend." Danielle didn’t tag anyone or name the baby but fans were quick to assume it was Vamika.

Sharing the photo, Danielle mentioned in the caption, “Baby hugs and cuddles for her very first friend.” Faces of both the babies were not revealed in the picture and considering how Virat and Anushka had decided to protect Vamika’s privacy, the post shared by Danielle only affirmed fans’ conjectures. When Anushka reacted to the photo with a red heart, fans were convinced that the little girl next to Yente was Vamika.

One of the Indian fans commented on Danielle’s Instagram post, “Her first friend is Vamika for sure.” Another fan commented, “Vamika and Yente.” One Instagram user who was not sure about the identity of Yente’s new friend questioned, “Is it Virat’s daughter?” Another user wrote, “Wait wait wait is that Vamika by any chance?”

Considering how AB De Villiers and Kohli have been friends and played together for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, it may only seem natural that their daughter also share a similar friendship. However, it still remains a speculation.

Anushka Sharma gave birth to her daughter Vamika on January 11. Anushka’s first post for her daughter was when the couple decided to share her name with the world. On the work front, Anushka is producing Qala, which marks Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut.

