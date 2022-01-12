Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Host Open Air Party for Vamika's 1st Birthday. See Inside Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika turned a year old on Tuesday, January 11. Although Virat was busy on the field, scoring 79 runs on the first day of India vs South Africa’s third Test match, he and Anushka managed to host a small birthday party for Vamika after the match ended. Wriddhiman Saha’s wife Romi Mitra shared a glimpse of the party arrangement.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Romi revealed that Anushka and Virat hosted the birthday party in an open-air setup. There were lounge chairs arranged for guests while the venue gave a view of the picturesque countryside. Balloons spelling out Vamika’s name were arranged while guests were served natural drinks and sandwiches.

Anushka too shared a picture and deleted pictures from Vamika’s birthday party. In one picture, the mother-daughter duo twinned in white while colourful balloons were arranged behind them. In another, Anushka and Virat were seen with drinks in their hand. “The sun with bright, the light beautiful, the table full and just like that our little girl turned ONE!" Anushka added, “The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here, I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys!! (You know who you are)."

Vamika was showered with birthday wishes. Her uncle, Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma shared a collage of pictures featuring the little one with Anushka and Virat, and wrote, “Happy growing up kiddo, lots more memories to the best parents @anushkasharma @virat.kohli (sic)." Wriddhiman Saha’s wife Romi shared a picture of her daughter playing with Vamika and wished her.

Meanwhile, Anushka is gearing for her acting comeback. Anushka announced she would be playing the lead in Chakda Xpress. The film is former cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic. Anushka plays the cricketer. The film will directly stream on Netflix.

