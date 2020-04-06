Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Look Adorably Similar in These Childhood Images, Take a Look

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been giving major couple goals to millions across the world since they tied the knot. Recently, Virushka fans found something incredibly sweet while mining into the celebrity couple's personal archives. Few childhood images of Anushka and Virat have surfaced where they look delightfully similar.
In the following throwbacks, we see a collage of photos of a young Virat.
Fans have been comparing these with photos of little Anushka as an infant and another showing her eating some treats with cute, goofy expressions.
The couple has been spending some quality time together as the nation went into a 21-day lockdown. They participated in PMO's clarion call of #9baje9min initiative by lighting diyas on April 5.
Anushka shared an image of herself along with better-half captioning it as, "I light a diya everyday for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less-fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain."
Anushka, who has been in quarantine for a while, is doing her bit by sharing relevant and optimistic thoughts with her fans. The Sui Dhaaga actress was seen all smiles alongside Virat and their pet pooch in her latest uploaded image.
As she posted the heart-captivating photo on Instagram, she penned a long note alongside that reads, "Every dark cloud had a silver lining. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer(sic)”
