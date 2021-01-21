Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Make First Public Appearance Since Daughter's Birth, See Pics

Actress Anushka Sharma made her first public appearance along with cricketer husband Virat Kohli on Thursday since giving birth two weeks ago. They welcomed a daughter, their first child on January 11. Virat made the announcement on Twitter - mother and baby are both doing well, he wrote and signed off with a request for privacy.

The couple was all smiles as they posed for paparazzi while stepping out of a clinic in Mumbai on Thursday. Anushka looked gorgeous in an all-denim ensemble. She even thanked paps for respecting their privacy.

While announcing the birth of their daughter, Virat had earlier tweeted, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who tied the knot in 2017, announced last August that they were expecting a baby. They wrote on their respective social media accounts, "And then we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." Congratulatory messages flooded their posts instantly - many of these were from the couple's celeb friends such as Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sania Mirza, Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and Parineeti Chopra.

Virat Kohli, the captain of India's cricket team, was granted paternity leave by the Board of Cricket Control in India or BCCI and flew home from Australia towards the end of December after playing the first of a four-match Test series.