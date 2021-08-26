Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Pose for Selfie at an Indian Street Food Joint in Leeds

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who are currently in England, seems to make every moment count of their Leeds tour. The power couple has been exploring new places for lunch almost every day and their pictures have been taking away the internet. One such picture of them posing for a selfie with the chef at an Indian street food joint Bundobust has gone viral on the internet.

The food joint that serves Indian street food dropped the picture on their Twitter handle with an interesting caption that reads, “It’s not every day that India Cricket Captain Virat Kohli (!) and Actor and Film Producer supremo Anushka Sharma (!) bob into Bundobust for a late lunch.” The food joint also wished Virat best of luck for today’s India vs England match. In the piping hot selfie, while Anushka can be seen wearing a printed white top paired with a floral skirt and a printed white jacket, Virat opted for a white t-shirt and blue jacket with blue jeans. Both of them are smiling underneath their masks.

It’s not every day that India Cricket Captain Virat Kohli (!) and Actor and Film Producer supremo Anushka Sharma (!) bob into Bundobust for a late lunch. Luckily our chef Rosul was on hand to serve up a piping hot selfie 📸Best of luck to Virat tomorrow for India v England! pic.twitter.com/UGB7y66SJJ — BUNDOBUST Leeds (@Bundobust) August 24, 2021

A couple of days ago, pictures from Anushka and Virat’s Onam celebration at a restaurant named Tharavadu were surfaced on social media. They visited there along with team India players and their partners. The photos shared by the restaurant on their Instagram handle were all over the internet. It seems like Virushka is leaving no stone unturned to make most of the match breaks to spend time together.

Virat is currently leading the Indian cricket team squad for 5-match test series against the England cricket team. On the other hand, Anushka is yet to announce her next project as an actor while as a producer, her next project is Qala starring Tripti Dimri and Irrfan Khan’s son Babil. She was last seen as an actor in 2018’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

