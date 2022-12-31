Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Razzle-Dazzle The Night In Dubai, See Pic

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the ever sensational power couple in the industry have a knack for deriving happiness from little things. The pair also completed five years of blissful marriage earlier this year and are even proud parents to daughter Vamika. With 2022 coming to an end, the affable couple have flown to Dubai for their new year celebrations and it seems like they are making the most out of their perfect vacation.

On Saturday, the Band Baaja Baraat actress took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely picture with her fans. It showed Anushaka Sharma dressed in a glamorous black and white outfit along with her husband who complimented her look by rocking a dark yellow T-shirt with a black jacket. Needless to say, the adorable couple looked happy and cute with the Burj Khalifa towering effulgently in the backdrop.

Anushka and Virat stood beside each other as they posed with a big smile for the camera. The Zero actress penned the caption, “This city, us, last night (with a dark moon and stars emoji)."

Complimenting their favorite couple, one of the fans wrote, “Damn! You both are so pretty!" Another one commented, “Wait what? Virushka has decided to make me cry on the last day of this year!" Someone else said, “Goals yaar!" Another fan stated, “Lovebirds! I love you both!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is all set to make comeback with her film Chakda Xpress. Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress will be seen portraying the character of Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami, in Chakda Xpress. It is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz. Chakda Xpress marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she and husband Virat Kohli welcomed into their lives in 2021.

