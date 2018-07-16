Anushka-Virat's Recent Photo Will Definitely Drive Away Your Monday Blues; Check Inside

💙 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 15, 2018 at 9:51am PDT

Ever since their wedding, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli or ‘Virushka’ as they are popularly called, haven’t shied away from public display of affection (PDA) on their social media handles. From posting gorgeous pictures from their holiday in Cape Town to sharing a photo of hugging each other with the words ‘my one and only’, Virushka has time and again stirred a social media storm with their ‘oh-so-lovely’ photos.Anushka sent fans into a frenzy when she shared a romantic photo with her cricketer husband. The picture has been taken in England, where Virat and team India are currently playing an ODI series against the English team. In the photo, Anushka shares a warm hug with Virat.The actress posted the picture with a heart emoticon. Take a look:Meanwhile, Anushka completed the shoot of her two upcoming films-- Sui Dhaaga - Made in India and Zero before she headed to London.