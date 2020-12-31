Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Visit Their New Juhu Apartment

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli, recently visited their new Juhu apartment that is currently under construction. Anushka and Virat had stepped out to visit a clinic and were then clicked by the paparazzi in their new home.

A source told Times of India, “Anushka and Virat had visited a clinic yesterday, post which they arrived at their Juhu home to check on their property. They own a few floors in this under-construction building and interiors are being worked upon. There is not surety as to when Anushka and Virat will shift into this new apartment.”

They were also clicked by the paparazzi outside the clinic. Anushka was spotted in a striped maternity dress.

Recently, Anushka appeared on the cover of Vogue India magazine and flaunted her baby-bump. She shared the picture on Instagram.

She wrote, "Capturing this for myself , for life ! @vogueindia , this was fun."

Virat Kohli commented on the pics, writing "Beautiful," and also shared a heart emoji.

In the interview, the actress talked about media attention their baby will receive and said that they don't want to raise a child in the spoylight. She also said that they will not share their child's pictures on social media till they are old enough to decide.

Anushka is due in January 2021 and Virat is currently in paternity leave.