Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Pic Inspires Memes, Krushna Abhishek's Sister to Join Bigg Boss 13

A simple picture from their vacation has turned Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli into the subjects of many memes. On Thursday, Viraat Kohli shared a picture with wife Anushka Sharma from their trip in West Indies. The picture went viral as fans began to make brand and film-related memes on the picture.

India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss is coming back for its 13th season this month. The show will see superstar Salman Khan making a comeback as the host. Unlike the last few seasons, only celebrities will battle it out for the winning trophy this time. Even though the final list of celebrities has not been out yet, SpotBoye has reported that popular actress and sister of comedian Krushna Abhishek, Aarti Singh will be participating in the show.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are rumoured to be a couple and they keep making headlines by being spotted together on several occasions. Amidst heavy showers, Sara and Kartik hit the gym. Kartik was seen holding an umbrella for Sara, which reminds us of a super-romantic moment between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra during this year's Cannes.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor often make headlines because of their relationship. The couple, who met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, has been dating for almost a year now. Alia Bhatt was recently clicked at the Kapoor residence for Rishi Kapoor's welcome party. Now, reports have surfaced that Alia Bhatt is also planning a party for Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

Saha Rukh Khan shared some intimate family pictures as he celebrated Ganpati festival at his residence in Mumbai. SRK took to Twitter and shared several images of the Ganesha idol from his home, with his little son AbRam praying to the lord for health and happiness.

