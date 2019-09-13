Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Pic Inspires Memes, Krushna Abhishek's Sister to Join Bigg Boss 13

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's recent picture from their vacation has inspired a number of memes on social media. Also, speculations are rife that Krushna Abhishek's sister Aarti might join Bigg Boss 13.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
A simple picture from their vacation has turned Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli into the subjects of many memes. On Thursday, Viraat Kohli shared a picture with wife Anushka Sharma from their trip in West Indies. The picture went viral as fans began to make brand and film-related memes on the picture.

Read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Beach Pics Become Inspiration for Hilarious Memes

India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss is coming back for its 13th season this month. The show will see superstar Salman Khan making a comeback as the host. Unlike the last few seasons, only celebrities will battle it out for the winning trophy this time. Even though the final list of celebrities has not been out yet, SpotBoye has reported that popular actress and sister of comedian Krushna Abhishek, Aarti Singh will be participating in the show.

Read: Krushna Abhishek's Sister Aarti Singh Confirmed to Participate in Bigg Boss 13?

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are rumoured to be a couple and they keep making headlines by being spotted together on several occasions. Amidst heavy showers, Sara and Kartik hit the gym. Kartik was seen holding an umbrella for Sara, which reminds us of a super-romantic moment between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra during this year's Cannes.

Read: Kartik Aaryan Holding an Umbrella for Sara Ali Khan Outside the Gym Reminds Us of NickYanka at Cannes

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor often make headlines because of their relationship. The couple, who met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, has been dating for almost a year now. Alia Bhatt was recently clicked at the Kapoor residence for Rishi Kapoor's welcome party. Now, reports have surfaced that Alia Bhatt is also planning a party for Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

Read: Alia Bhatt Planning Surprise Party for Beau Ranbir's Father Rishi Kapoor at Her Residence?

Saha Rukh Khan shared some intimate family pictures as he celebrated Ganpati festival at his residence in Mumbai. SRK took to Twitter and shared several images of the Ganesha idol from his home, with his little son AbRam praying to the lord for health and happiness.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan Shares Intimate Family Pics on Ganpati Visarjan

