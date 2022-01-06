Anushka Sharma Announces Comeback With 'Chakda Xpress' on Jhulan Goswami: 'It's Really Special Film'

Anushka Sharma is set to make a comeback in films after a gap of three years. The actress will star in Netflix original “Chakda Xpress", a film inspired by the life and times of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. The movie traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, “Chakda Xpress" is directed by Prosit Roy. “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket," Anushka Sharma said in a statement issued by the streamer on Thursday.

“At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket," the actor said, calling the film “an underdog story" in the history of Indian cricket.

Goswami also spoke about the challenges she faced in her career at a time when the prevailing notion was that “women can’t play cricket".

“It doesn’t matter if sometimes a man’s accomplishments are placed above your own. It doesn’t matter if the stadiums are empty. When you pull up on to the pitch to bowl, all you see is the opponent holding the cricket bat and the stumps you need to knock out," the cricketer, who hails from Chakdaha town in the Nadia district of West Bengal, said.

“Team India is not just the roaring sound of 1.3 billion voices cheering and praying. Sometimes, it is one girl from Chakda playing a game of cricket with her team shaking, screaming for, and rising together when the stumps are finally knocked out," she added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.