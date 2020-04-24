Anushka Sharma Announces Launch Date of Her Digital Production Paatal Lok with Fiery Teaser

The logo and launch date of new Amazon Original Series Paatal Lok has been reveiled. Produced by Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok marks the digital debut of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma as a producer. The animated announcement video gives us a peek into a seemingly peaceful world that nurses a dormant, dark and dangerous underbelly.







Coupled with a foreboding narration, the video casts a spotlight on the darker side of humanity. Filled with thrill and drama, the show seeks to explore the dark bylanes of immorality. Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy. The drama-thriller will launch on 15th May.

"From the underbelly comes a crime thriller that will change how you look at the world you live in," Anushka said as she made the announcement.

A few days ago, ]Anushka had shared another teaser for the show. It showed blood spattering on the screen while a voice said, "The countdown has begun. To change the law of the land, a few worms have crept in, who will spread terror and shed blood. They will turn the world into a living hell."

The project is said to be a cop-based crime drama and although produced by her banner, Clean Slate Films, Anushka will not act in the show. The series is created by NH10 writer Sudip Sharma, and is said to be an investigative thriller.

Follow @News18Movies for more