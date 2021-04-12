Anushka Sharma Asks if 'Happy Monday' is an Oxymoron With Latest Pic

Anushka Sharma has recently gone back to work after the birth of her daughter Vamika with Virat Kohli. On Monday, Anushka shared a gorgeous picture from a set with a caption that fans found relatable.

She wrote, “Is happy Monday an oxymoron?" Anushka could be seen grinning from ear to ear. She wore a green top, dark blue pants and bright yellow shoes. She also wore a red mask.

Anushka recently also shared another behind-the-scene snap from set, where she could be seen reading a script while getting her hair and make-up done. The crew around her could be seen in masks and protective gear due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. She captioned the post with emojis.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple announced her birth on social media but have not shown her face to protect her privacy. They also urged the paparazzi to not take pictures of Vamika and sent them packages after her birth.

On the work front, Anushka will be next producing Qala, a Netflix film through her company Clean Slate Filmz. Qala will be directed by Bulbbul director Anvita Dutt and will star actress Tripti Dimri. It will also be late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut film. The first schedule of the film has been completed.

