Anushka Sharma Attends Call Under the Rain in New Chakda Xpress Pic: 'Story That Needs to Be Told'

Anushka Sharma dropped a new still from her upcoming film Chakda Xpress on Wednesday. The actress, who will be seen playing the role of Jhulan Goswami in the biopic, is seen dressed in character and posing by a telephone booth in the new pictures.

The actress was seen wearing a checkered shirt with pants and sporting a short hairdo. She was receiving a call while the streets filled up with water in the picture. Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote, “A moment from a story that needs to be told!” Singer Neeti Mohan took to the comments section and cheered her on. “Can’t wait,” the singer wrote.

Chakda Xpress was announced earlier this year and last month, fans were treated to a new video featuring numerous behind-the-scene moments from the film. In the first teaser look, the actress was seen in different situations — seated in the locker room before a match, sharing a hearty moment with her team, lost in thought while she sat by herself in a room and more. At a point, Anushka was also seen sporting a pair of glasses.

The video also featured glimpses of Jhulan and Anushka on the field, with the former helping the actress polish her bowling skills in the nets. In the video, director Prosit Roy also spoke about Jhulan’s journey from “small town Chakda all the way to the World Cup finals”.

Anushka is currently for Chakda Xpress in England. The actress has been sweating it out both in the gym as well as in nets. However, she has been finding time to spend with her family as well. She recently revealed she had a breakfast date with her parents and also shared a picture in which she was taking a walk with her daughter Vamika.

Chakda Xpress marks her first film after welcoming her daughter. It also her first film since 2018’s Zero.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here