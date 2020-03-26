Anushka Sharma Bakes Cake for Father’s 59th Birthday Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma has been active in spreading awareness regarding the deadly coronavirus. Anushka and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli have been staying at home and practising social distancing.

On the first day of 21-day nationwide lockdown, Anushka’s father had his 59th birthday. On the occasion, the NH10 star decided to take all precautions and bake a cake for him. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Pari actor shared the entire process of making the dessert for her old man.

In the first clip that she shared, Anushka can be seen making the batter for the birthday cake, followed by the batter solidifying and building upon the consistency. In the next video clip, the batter is being transferred into a pan as a soothing song plays in the background.

Anushka explained that she was making the cake at home because getting it from anywhere else would be a “bewakoof level idea”. The actor also shared that hubby Virat Kohli was providing her with moral support throughout the process.

“That’s the sound of support, appreciation and hunger from my bestie/husband,” she wrote on one of the videos. To this, she also added that she realized that the cake did not rise enough and it was because she used baking soda instead of baking powder.

At last, she shared a picture with her father and said that he loved the cake.

