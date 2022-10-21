CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Movies » Anushka Sharma Binges On 'Jhalmuri and Amrood' As She Shoots For Chakda Xpress In Kolkata
1-MIN READ

Anushka Sharma Binges On 'Jhalmuri and Amrood' As She Shoots For Chakda Xpress In Kolkata

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: October 21, 2022, 17:25 IST

Mumbai, India

Anushka Sharma is currently shooting for Chakda Xpress in Kolkata. (Photos: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma is currently shooting for Chakda Xpress in Kolkata. (Photos: Instagram)

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka Sharma's comeback on the big screen after a long hiatus. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero.

Anushka Sharma is currently busy in Kolkata shooting for the Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda Xpress. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a slew of videos and pictures from the capital of West Bengal to display all the wholesome street food she included in her morning diet. In her first story, she posted a video of a street vendor preparing jhalmuri (an assortment of puffed rice with spices, onion, and tomato) for her. Later, she also shared a photo of herself holding the snack in her hand, which was served in a newspaper cone. She ate some guava after indulging in delicious jhalmuri. Captioning the post, Anushka wrote, “Jhalmuri and amrood (guava) for breakfast. Who wants to be a part of my diet plan?”

Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse of her morning meal in Kolkata.
Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse of her morning meal in Kolkata.

In September this year, when Jhulan Goswami announced her retirement, Anushka posted a string of the cricketer’s pictures and penned a note which read, “An inspiration. A role-model. A legend. Your name will be etched in history forever. Thank you, Jhulan Goswami, for being a game-changer in Indian Women’s Cricket.”

For the unversed, Chakra Xpress marks Anushka Sharma’s comeback on the big screen after a long hiatus. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero which also starred Shah Rukh Khan.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakra Xpress is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. In the film, Anushka will be seen playing the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The actress wrapped up the film’s England schedule earlier this month. Karnesh Ssharma, Anushka’s brother, is producing the film via his production company, Clean Slate Filmz. Even though it has already been announced that the movie will be available exclusively on Netflix, its final release date is yet to be decided.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 21, 2022, 17:21 IST
last updated:October 21, 2022, 17:25 IST