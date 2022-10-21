Anushka Sharma Binges On 'Jhalmuri and Amrood' As She Shoots For Chakda Xpress In Kolkata

Anushka Sharma is currently busy in Kolkata shooting for the Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda Xpress. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a slew of videos and pictures from the capital of West Bengal to display all the wholesome street food she included in her morning diet. In her first story, she posted a video of a street vendor preparing jhalmuri (an assortment of puffed rice with spices, onion, and tomato) for her. Later, she also shared a photo of herself holding the snack in her hand, which was served in a newspaper cone. She ate some guava after indulging in delicious jhalmuri. Captioning the post, Anushka wrote, “Jhalmuri and amrood (guava) for breakfast. Who wants to be a part of my diet plan?”

In September this year, when Jhulan Goswami announced her retirement, Anushka posted a string of the cricketer’s pictures and penned a note which read, “An inspiration. A role-model. A legend. Your name will be etched in history forever. Thank you, Jhulan Goswami, for being a game-changer in Indian Women’s Cricket.”

For the unversed, Chakra Xpress marks Anushka Sharma’s comeback on the big screen after a long hiatus. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero which also starred Shah Rukh Khan.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakra Xpress is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. In the film, Anushka will be seen playing the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The actress wrapped up the film’s England schedule earlier this month. Karnesh Ssharma, Anushka’s brother, is producing the film via his production company, Clean Slate Filmz. Even though it has already been announced that the movie will be available exclusively on Netflix, its final release date is yet to be decided.

