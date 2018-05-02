GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Anushka Sharma Birthday: This is How Husband Virat Kohli Made the Actor Feel Special

The actor, who turned 30, took to Instagram to thank the Indian skipper for making her day so special and posted an adorable picture of them.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2018, 10:22 AM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram/Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma was elated as she celebrated her birthday with husband Virat Kohli on Tuesday. The actor, who turned 30, took to Instagram to thank the Indian skipper for making her day so special and posted an adorable picture of them. She wrote: "Best birthday with the bestest, kindest, bravest man in the world . Love you for making it so special my love!"



Virat had wished her better half on social media, calling her the most honest and positive person along with a picture. "Happy B'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you," he wrote alongside their photograph.

Happy B'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you ♥️

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on



Meanwhile, Anushka announced that she was planning to start the new decade of her life by building an animal shelter for homeless animals on the outskirts of Mumbai. The actor, who is an animal lover, said she always dreamt of doing something to support her "fellow living beings".

"I'm building an animal shelter just outside Mumbai - a home for those animals that are stranded, left to fend for themselves, have to brave harsh surroundings. A home where they will be cared for, loved, protected and nurtured," she wrote in a note posted on her social media accounts.

