Anushka Sharma Breaks Silence on Being Questioned for Photo with Team India

#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London. pic.twitter.com/tUhaGkSQfe — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2018

The trailer of Anushka Sharma’s upcoming film Sui Dhaaga: Made in India released today. At the launch, the proverbial elephant in the room was finally addressed when the actor was asked to react to being trolled for getting photographed alongside husband Virat Kohli and the rest of the Indian cricket team at the Indian High Commission in London.But before she could react, actor Varun Dhawan, who stars opposite her in Sharad Kataria directorial, jokingly said he plays a dog in the film and would bite anyone who asked controversial questions.However, known to not mince words, Anushka didn’t shy away from responding. According to Pinkvilla , she said: “About this, whoever had to make a clarification have already done. This was trolling activity and I don't react to trolls and give any attention to them. Whatever happened had happened within the guidelines and will always do so. Let's not make a hue and cry about a topic of little substance."Anushka’s photo with team India went viral after the Board of Control for Cricket in India tweeted it on Wednesday, with many questioning her presence in an official team photograph.Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka will be seen in Zero after Sui Dhaaga. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is slated to release on December 21, 2018.​