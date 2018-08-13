English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Anushka Sharma Breaks Silence on Being Questioned for Photo with Team India
At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga, Anushka Sharma finally opened up about being trolled for her recent photograph with the Indian cricket team.
Image credits: BCCI/Twitter
Loading...
The trailer of Anushka Sharma’s upcoming film Sui Dhaaga: Made in India released today. At the launch, the proverbial elephant in the room was finally addressed when the actor was asked to react to being trolled for getting photographed alongside husband Virat Kohli and the rest of the Indian cricket team at the Indian High Commission in London.
But before she could react, actor Varun Dhawan, who stars opposite her in Sharad Kataria directorial, jokingly said he plays a dog in the film and would bite anyone who asked controversial questions.
However, known to not mince words, Anushka didn’t shy away from responding. According to Pinkvilla, she said: “About this, whoever had to make a clarification have already done. This was trolling activity and I don't react to trolls and give any attention to them. Whatever happened had happened within the guidelines and will always do so. Let's not make a hue and cry about a topic of little substance."
Anushka’s photo with team India went viral after the Board of Control for Cricket in India tweeted it on Wednesday, with many questioning her presence in an official team photograph.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka will be seen in Zero after Sui Dhaaga. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is slated to release on December 21, 2018.
Also Watch
But before she could react, actor Varun Dhawan, who stars opposite her in Sharad Kataria directorial, jokingly said he plays a dog in the film and would bite anyone who asked controversial questions.
However, known to not mince words, Anushka didn’t shy away from responding. According to Pinkvilla, she said: “About this, whoever had to make a clarification have already done. This was trolling activity and I don't react to trolls and give any attention to them. Whatever happened had happened within the guidelines and will always do so. Let's not make a hue and cry about a topic of little substance."
Anushka’s photo with team India went viral after the Board of Control for Cricket in India tweeted it on Wednesday, with many questioning her presence in an official team photograph.
#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London. pic.twitter.com/tUhaGkSQfe— BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2018
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka will be seen in Zero after Sui Dhaaga. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is slated to release on December 21, 2018.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sui Dhaaga Trailer: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan Will Take You on a Journey of a Lifetime
- Videos of Suhana Khan Partying With Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor Have Gone Viral, Take a Look
- Hope Floats Amidst The oh so Familiar Chaos as Asian Games Near
- How Actors are Getting Their Fans to Contribute to the Kerala CM's Flood Relief Fund
- Bit-part Role: No bowling, No Batting, No Catch for Adil Rashid in 2nd Test Rout
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...