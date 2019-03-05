Anushka Sharma Called Virat Kohli by This Name to Keep Her Wedding a Secret

In December 2017, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got hitched in an intimate ceremony in the Italian city of Tuscany in the presence of only close friends and family members. The couple made sure that the ceremonies were absolutely private without any media glare. And, to keep their wedding out of media sights, the duo used fake names.Recently, Anushka was on the cover of Vogue India magazine and the actress gave away some insights about her personal life. Talking about her secret wedding, she told Vogue India, "We wanted to have a home-style wedding. There were only 42 people there, with all our friends and family present. I wanted it to be about Virat and me marrying each other, and not this big celebrity wedding. The energy at our wedding was blessed."“We even used fake names while talking to the caterer; I think Virat’s was Rahul,” she said.Earlier, on their first anniversary, both of them took to Instagram to share unseen moments from their dreamy Tuscan wedding. Anushka shared a heartfelt video of their nuptial celebrations, which had Virat gushing about her, still not believing that she was now his wife. "My wife. Can I say this again? My wife!" Virat can be heard saying in a clip from their reception. "I feel like I was a child till morning and now I have grown up suddenly. My wife!" he adds.The video showed several highlights of the ceremony—the garlanding, the pheres (circling around the holy fire), Virat putting sindoor (vermilion) on Anushka’s forehead, them holding hands, him adjusting her drape, and the bidaai.On the work front, while Virat continues to head the Indian cricket team, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero and is yet to announce her next project.