English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anushka Sharma Called Virat Kohli by This Name to Keep Her Wedding a Secret
In December 2017, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got hitched in an intimate ceremony in the Italian city of Tuscany in the presence of only close friends and family members.
Here are the candid photos of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during their wedding in Italy. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
In December 2017, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got hitched in an intimate ceremony in the Italian city of Tuscany in the presence of only close friends and family members. The couple made sure that the ceremonies were absolutely private without any media glare. And, to keep their wedding out of media sights, the duo used fake names.
Recently, Anushka was on the cover of Vogue India magazine and the actress gave away some insights about her personal life. Talking about her secret wedding, she told Vogue India, "We wanted to have a home-style wedding. There were only 42 people there, with all our friends and family present. I wanted it to be about Virat and me marrying each other, and not this big celebrity wedding. The energy at our wedding was blessed."
“We even used fake names while talking to the caterer; I think Virat’s was Rahul,” she said.
Earlier, on their first anniversary, both of them took to Instagram to share unseen moments from their dreamy Tuscan wedding. Anushka shared a heartfelt video of their nuptial celebrations, which had Virat gushing about her, still not believing that she was now his wife. "My wife. Can I say this again? My wife!" Virat can be heard saying in a clip from their reception. "I feel like I was a child till morning and now I have grown up suddenly. My wife!" he adds.
The video showed several highlights of the ceremony—the garlanding, the pheres (circling around the holy fire), Virat putting sindoor (vermilion) on Anushka’s forehead, them holding hands, him adjusting her drape, and the bidaai.
On the work front, while Virat continues to head the Indian cricket team, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero and is yet to announce her next project.
Recently, Anushka was on the cover of Vogue India magazine and the actress gave away some insights about her personal life. Talking about her secret wedding, she told Vogue India, "We wanted to have a home-style wedding. There were only 42 people there, with all our friends and family present. I wanted it to be about Virat and me marrying each other, and not this big celebrity wedding. The energy at our wedding was blessed."
“We even used fake names while talking to the caterer; I think Virat’s was Rahul,” she said.
Earlier, on their first anniversary, both of them took to Instagram to share unseen moments from their dreamy Tuscan wedding. Anushka shared a heartfelt video of their nuptial celebrations, which had Virat gushing about her, still not believing that she was now his wife. "My wife. Can I say this again? My wife!" Virat can be heard saying in a clip from their reception. "I feel like I was a child till morning and now I have grown up suddenly. My wife!" he adds.
The video showed several highlights of the ceremony—the garlanding, the pheres (circling around the holy fire), Virat putting sindoor (vermilion) on Anushka’s forehead, them holding hands, him adjusting her drape, and the bidaai.
On the work front, while Virat continues to head the Indian cricket team, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero and is yet to announce her next project.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BHEL Setting Up Solar-Based EV Charger Network on Delhi-Chandigarh Highway
- Tina Datta Accuses Daayan Co-actor Mohit Malhotra of Inappropriately Touching Her
- Is Sonam Kapoor Upset With Cousin Arjun Kapoor's Alleged Relationship With Malaika Arora?
- The Web Now Has an Official Password Free Login Standard, Which Could Boost Safety Too
- Is Instagram Ruining Your Child's Eating Habits? A New Study Points Fingers at Unhealthy Snack Images
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results