Anushka Sharma Calls Brahmastra Trailer 'Promising', Janhvi Kapoor Lauds Alia, Ranbir's Film

The trailer of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra was unveiled Wednesday morning and it has opened to pretty positive reviews, mainly for the VFX, the dialogues, and the screen presence of the actors. The trailer film which will see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on-screen for the first time has also received a lot of love from the actors; industry friends and colleagues.

Anushka Sharma, who is Ranbir’s good friend and shared the screen with him in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, took to her Instagram Story section to call the film ‘promising.’ Sharing the trailer, she wrote, “This looks so promising and exciting.”

Janhvi Kapoor also praised the trailer. She wrote, “This is huge. A first for Hindi cinema. Feel such pride to finally see a glimpse of this spectacular vision!! Truly a world like we’ve never seen before.”

Brahmastra is a new original universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love, and hope; all told using cutting-edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.

Talking about the trailer release of the film, Ayan Mukerji said, “Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, ‘The Astraverse’, I believe Brahmāstra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and it takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India’s most renowned names was a dream come true.”

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The movie is presented by SS Rajamouli in all four South Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

